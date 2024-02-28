Sterling Infrastructure’s (STRL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $86.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRL opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.90. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $113.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,377,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,954,000 after purchasing an additional 538,387 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 347.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 616,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after acquiring an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2,182.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after acquiring an additional 335,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 847,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after acquiring an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 262.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 257,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

