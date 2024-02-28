STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in STERIS by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in STERIS by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

NYSE STE opened at $232.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a one year low of $173.21 and a one year high of $254.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

