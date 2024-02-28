Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Trading Up 9.8% After Strong Earnings

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.39 and last traded at $55.57. 111,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 393,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Stericycle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,524,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,703,000 after acquiring an additional 52,087 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

