Status One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.48 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Status has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $174.96 million and $13.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00014949 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00016167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,840.26 or 1.00052232 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 422,160.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.78 or 0.00174383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,501,399 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,501,398.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04370494 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $10,604,688.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

