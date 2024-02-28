Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $250.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.41 and its 200 day moving average is $239.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

