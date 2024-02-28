Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 46,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 37,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $495.98 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $458.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day moving average of $519.17.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.