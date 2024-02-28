Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Stagwell updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.880 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.78-0.88 EPS.

Stagwell Stock Performance

STGW stock opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stagwell by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 89,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stagwell by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 834,189 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

