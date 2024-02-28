STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical updated its FY24 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Mizuho decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Insider Activity

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.93 per share, for a total transaction of $190,156.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,544,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,049,723.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 345,056 shares of company stock worth $10,347,074. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.