SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,924. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

About SSR Mining

(Get Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.