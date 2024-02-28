SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.60

Shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.60 and last traded at $114.60, with a volume of 9870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.96.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.98 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,539,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,174,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after acquiring an additional 160,366 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,666,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,614,000 after buying an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,583,000 after buying an additional 165,544 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

