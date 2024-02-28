SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502,700 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $63,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 1,626,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,925,261. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $61.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

