SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 67.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,337 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 2.3% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MBB Public Markets I LLC owned about 0.67% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $37,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 47,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,680,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,609,574. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.99.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

