Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 167000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Southern Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of C$7.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0893855 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

