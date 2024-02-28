Sora Investors LLC Takes $7.20 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,493 shares of company stock valued at $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.33. 22,407,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,697,492. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $280.53 billion, a PE ratio of 342.31, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

