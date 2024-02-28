Sora Investors LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.52.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,672. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. 2,578,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,006,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -603.90, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $41.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

