Sora Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sora Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.4% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 89,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 555,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $61,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,341,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $148,970,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,496,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $166,255,000 after buying an additional 523,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 771,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,537 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.62. 2,398,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,081,809. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $159.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

