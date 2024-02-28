Sora Investors LLC Makes New $5.67 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 22,985 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 97.9% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 620,630 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,731,000 after purchasing an additional 37,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

DIS traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,737,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,253,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

