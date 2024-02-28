Sora Investors LLC Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Shares of WEX stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.52. The stock had a trading volume of 65,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day moving average is $192.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $224.61.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $332,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total value of $332,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,399 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

