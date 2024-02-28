Sora Investors LLC Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,000. Sora Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Fluence Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Fluence Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.