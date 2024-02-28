Sora Investors LLC Invests $9.08 Million in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,080,000. Impinj accounts for 2.0% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sora Investors LLC owned 0.61% of Impinj as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PI traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.92. 75,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,726. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,280,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,280,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $26,367.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,872.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

