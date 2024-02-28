Sora Investors LLC Has $14.83 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 441.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for approximately 3.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sora Investors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $14,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,325 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,708,000 after purchasing an additional 870,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after acquiring an additional 212,758 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after acquiring an additional 351,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after acquiring an additional 80,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,234. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $60.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Western Digital

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.