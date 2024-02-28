Sora Investors LLC Buys Shares of 150,000 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,000. Sora Investors LLC owned 0.23% of Calix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Calix by 483.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

CALX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.81. 141,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,360. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

