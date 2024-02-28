Sora Investors LLC Buys 90,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sora Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Global Payments accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sora Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Global Payments worth $16,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Global Payments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after buying an additional 293,550 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at $523,530,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 39.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,809,000 after buying an additional 119,437 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,151. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

