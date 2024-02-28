Sonic Healthcare Limited (SKHHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2538 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.
SKHHY opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.80.
