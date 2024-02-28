Sonic Healthcare Limited (SKHHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2538 per share on Monday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Performance

SKHHY opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. Sonic Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

