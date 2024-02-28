Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of SLDP opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $241,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,500 shares of company stock worth $813,750. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
