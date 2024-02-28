Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of SLDP opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $299.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid Power

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $241,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,798.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 562,500 shares of company stock worth $813,750. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,125,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 2,125,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after acquiring an additional 237,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 373,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 245,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

