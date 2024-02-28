Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of SN stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,114 ($14.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,888,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,091.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.93. The company has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,570.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 887 ($11.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.59) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,248 ($15.83) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,600 ($20.29) to GBX 1,500 ($19.03) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.60 ($17.27).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

