SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SkyWater Technology traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 166,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 362,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 4.30.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
