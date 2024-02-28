SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of SJW Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SJW Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $171.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share.

SJW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $55.75 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 59.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,613,000 after acquiring an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,447,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,728,000 after purchasing an additional 136,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,136,000 after purchasing an additional 78,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,610,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,908,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

