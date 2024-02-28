Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.
