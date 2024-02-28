Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) were up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 392,910 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,472,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGML shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGML. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

