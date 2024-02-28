Sidoti Csr Weighs in on HNI Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for HNI in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for HNI’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for HNI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.15 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HNI. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

HNI stock opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. HNI has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

