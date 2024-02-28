Sidoti Csr Comments on CRA International, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $116.40 on Monday. CRA International has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.26. The firm has a market cap of $814.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of CRA International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in CRA International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CRA International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,158 shares in the company, valued at $15,975,856.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

