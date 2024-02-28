Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
AB Dynamics Price Performance
Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,861.90 ($23.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £426.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,906.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,751.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,683.12. AB Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,277 ($16.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,070 ($26.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.
About AB Dynamics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB Dynamics
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.