Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,861.90 ($23.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £426.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,906.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,751.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,683.12. AB Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,277 ($16.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,070 ($26.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.98.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

