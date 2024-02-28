Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 2.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.78. 1,232,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,445. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.