Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viasat at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Viasat by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
Viasat Price Performance
Shares of VSAT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 496,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on VSAT
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Viasat
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.