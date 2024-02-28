Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Viasat at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC increased its position in Viasat by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viasat by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viasat by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Price Performance

Shares of VSAT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 496,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSAT

Viasat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.