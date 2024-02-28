Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ TECH traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.06. 482,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,032. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $89.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

