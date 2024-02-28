Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 842,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after acquiring an additional 86,898 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $5,080,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JEF traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.50. 202,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

