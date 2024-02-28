Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 17,627 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 2,691,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,615,962. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.