Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.77 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. Humana accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $9.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.96. 836,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.95. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.