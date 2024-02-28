Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 126,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 224.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Driven Brands by 469.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 668,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 550,781 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter valued at about $3,663,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Driven Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

DRVN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,916. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

