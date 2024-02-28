Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Invests $1.22 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Stock Down 4.5 %

RMD traded down $8.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.82. The stock had a trading volume of 707,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,485. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.86.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

