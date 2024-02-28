Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $265.10.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,982 shares of company stock worth $2,685,762. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

