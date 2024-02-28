Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after purchasing an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,344,458,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,912,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,728,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,127 shares of company stock worth $10,783,553 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.18. The stock had a trading volume of 415,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.