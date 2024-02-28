Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 98.8% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 23,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.4% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 208,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,881,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,099. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

