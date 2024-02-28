Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. The stock had a trading volume of 339,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

In other news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $2,697,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.78.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

