Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Grows Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,518 shares during the period. Exelixis accounts for 0.7% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $318,352.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,169 shares of company stock worth $3,596,182. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 717,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,802. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Several research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

