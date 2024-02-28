Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,039 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.7% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 13,634 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.73. 1,137,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,471. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

