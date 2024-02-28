Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys 32,445 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 403.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,445 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.82. 3,590,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,929,971. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.91%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

