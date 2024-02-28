Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys 22,700 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 436.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,444. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.