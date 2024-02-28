Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys 11,762 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 192.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 30.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 769,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 178,707 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 96.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 109,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.8 %

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.98. The stock had a trading volume of 376,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,419. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

